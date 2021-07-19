Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp reduced its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,631 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 36,883 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $499,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,946 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 353.3% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 73,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after buying an additional 57,628 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 204.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 83,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,000 after buying an additional 55,779 shares during the period. 56.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.85, for a total value of $3,606,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VIRT stock opened at $26.02 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.69. The stock has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.94 and a beta of -0.29.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.74. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 45.67% and a net margin of 20.53%. The company had revenue of $728.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Virtu Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several brokerages recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Virtu Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $29.00 to $32.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Virtu Financial from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virtu Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.07.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

