Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Sandler Capital Management’s 10th Largest Position

Sandler Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 33.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 106,550 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,550 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up about 1.9% of Sandler Capital Management’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Sandler Capital Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $22,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eukles Asset Management acquired a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its position in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised Visa from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $259.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Twenty-two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.92.

Shares of V traded down $7.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $240.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 503,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,391,714. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $250.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $469.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $232.60.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.12. Visa had a return on equity of 33.86% and a net margin of 49.93%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rajat Taneja sold 2,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.02, for a total value of $227,001.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,347 shares of company stock valued at $28,363,502. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

