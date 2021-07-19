Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Purchases $980,889.70 in Stock

Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) CEO Curtis A. Morgan bought 61,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.89 per share, with a total value of $980,889.70.

NYSE VST opened at $18.81 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a PE ratio of -6.23 and a beta of 0.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $24.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $17.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.34) by ($1.87). Vistra had a negative net margin of 12.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.54%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 162.6% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 2,279 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vistra in the first quarter valued at about $166,000. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on VST shares. Seaport Global Securities increased their target price on shares of Vistra from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Vistra from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity business in the United States. It operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. The company retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

