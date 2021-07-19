Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Sells $444,600.00 in Stock

Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) COO Jason Dale sold 20,000 shares of Vital Farms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.23, for a total transaction of $444,600.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:VITL opened at $19.20 on Monday. Vital Farms, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.85 and a 52-week high of $43.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $767.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.85.

Vital Farms (NASDAQ:VITL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.50 million. Vital Farms had a net margin of 4.59% and a return on equity of 9.22%.

VITL has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vital Farms in a report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Vital Farms from $38.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vital Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Vital Farms from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 241.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,954,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089,951 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 10.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,851,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,441,000 after purchasing an additional 170,872 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,322,000 after purchasing an additional 316,700 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 17.4% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 899,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,640,000 after purchasing an additional 133,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vital Farms by 1.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 684,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares during the last quarter. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vital Farms

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

