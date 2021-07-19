VNT Chain (VNT) Achieves Market Capitalization of $20.97 Million

VNT Chain (CURRENCY:VNT) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 19th. VNT Chain has a market capitalization of $20.97 million and approximately $27,631.00 worth of VNT Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VNT Chain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000025 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, VNT Chain has traded up 15.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00047331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00002394 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00013282 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00006521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $239.41 or 0.00775236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC.

VNT is a coin. It was first traded on March 16th, 2018. VNT Chain’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,717,613,095 coins. The Reddit community for VNT Chain is /r/VNTChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . VNT Chain’s official message board is medium.com/@VNTChainLabs . VNT Chain’s official Twitter account is @VeredictumIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . VNT Chain’s official website is vntchain.io/?language=en

According to CryptoCompare, “VNT Chain was born for empowering the distributed economy system. VNT Chain’s target is to build a global distributed smart value network based on blockchain technology to provide reliable, secure, efficient, friendly and low-cost value transfer services, and to gain widespread use in different vertical markets, such as finance, healthcare, supply chain, gaming, etc. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNT Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNT Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNT Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

