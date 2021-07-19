Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Wabash National Co. (NYSE:WNC) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $19.25.

A number of research analysts have commented on WNC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on Wabash National from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wabash National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Vertical Research began coverage on Wabash National in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Wabash National from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In related news, CEO Brent L. Yeagy sold 1,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $29,541.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 397,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,387,874.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold a total of 5,508 shares of company stock worth $91,727 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WNC. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 4th quarter valued at $690,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Wabash National by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,831,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,227,000 after purchasing an additional 605,153 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Wabash National by 35.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,815,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,129,000 after purchasing an additional 473,645 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD purchased a new stake in Wabash National during the 1st quarter valued at $3,971,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Wabash National by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,996,000 after purchasing an additional 195,388 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

WNC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.31. 10,201 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 394,541. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.77. The company has a market cap of $685.69 million, a PE ratio of 58.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Wabash National has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $20.55.

Wabash National (NYSE:WNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.22 million. Wabash National had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 0.84%. Wabash National’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Wabash National will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Wabash National’s payout ratio is currently 213.33%.

Wabash National Company Profile

Wabash National Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes engineered solutions for the transportation, logistics, and distribution industries primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Trailer Products, Diversified Products, and Final Mile Products.

