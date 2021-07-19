Walleye Capital LLC Buys Shares of 6,233 VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDXJ) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,233 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 147.0% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $44.87 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.40. VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $43.24 and a 12 month high of $65.95.

Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Junior Gold Miners Index (the Index). The Index provides exposure to a global universe of publicly traded small- and medium-capitalization companies that generate at least 50% of their revenues from gold and/or silver mining, hold real property that has the potential to produce at least 50% of the Company’s revenue from gold or silver mining when developed, or primarily invest in gold or silver.

