Walleye Capital LLC Invests $297,000 in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:AEACU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bayberry Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $99,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $115,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $198,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Authentic Equity Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $247,000.

Get Authentic Equity Acquisition alerts:

OTCMKTS:AEACU opened at $10.04 on Monday. Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. has a one year low of $9.70 and a one year high of $10.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.05.

Authentic Equity Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Rye, New York.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Authentic Equity Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.