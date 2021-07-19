Walleye Capital LLC Invests $311,000 in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AURCU. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $10,248,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $6,210,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,175,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,704,000. Finally, Silver Rock Financial LP acquired a new stake in Aurora Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,553,000.

Shares of NASDAQ AURCU opened at $10.25 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.30. Aurora Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $11.56.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

