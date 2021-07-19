Walleye Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU)

Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLIU. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $145,000. Arnhold LLC purchased a new position in Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $167,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,526,000. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colicity in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,621,000.

Get Colicity alerts:

Shares of COLIU opened at $10.02 on Monday. Colicity Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.82 and a fifty-two week high of $10.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.03.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

Featured Story: Return on Investment (ROI) Defined, Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COLIU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colicity Inc. (OTCMKTS:COLIU).

Receive News & Ratings for Colicity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colicity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.