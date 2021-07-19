Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN)

Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 0.07% of Haynes International as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HAYN. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 122.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,972 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,637 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 17.1% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Haynes International by 9.6% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 5,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Haynes International by 93.3% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,789 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,277 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new stake in Haynes International in the first quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Haynes International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Haynes International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ HAYN opened at $35.78 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.85. Haynes International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.29 and a 1 year high of $38.36. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Haynes International (NASDAQ:HAYN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $82.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.24 million. Haynes International had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a negative return on equity of 8.57%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Haynes International, Inc. will post -1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Haynes International’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.04%.

About Haynes International

Haynes International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes nickel and cobalt-based alloys in sheet, coil, and plate forms in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers high-temperature resistant alloys (HTA) and corrosion-resistant alloys (CRA). Its HTA products are used by manufacturers of equipment, including jet engines for the aerospace market; gas turbine engines for power generation; and industrial heating equipment.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Haynes International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Haynes International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Haynes International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.