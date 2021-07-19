Walleye Capital LLC Takes Position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU)

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,500,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,000,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000. Finally, Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,500,000.

Get Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

LGACU stock opened at $10.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.99. Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $9.75 and a fifty-two week high of $10.68.

Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LGACU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I (OTCMKTS:LGACU).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard Growth Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.