Wanchain Reaches Market Capitalization of $94.26 Million (WAN)

Wanchain (CURRENCY:WAN) traded down 3.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. Wanchain has a market capitalization of $94.26 million and approximately $1.18 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wanchain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001551 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Wanchain has traded 16.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002519 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.47 or 0.00033304 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000862 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74.75 or 0.00237876 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.30 or 0.00032786 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005820 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00011953 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000453 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00018505 BTC.

About Wanchain

Wanchain (WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 193,359,191 coins. Wanchain’s official website is wanchain.org . The Reddit community for Wanchain is /r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain is a distributed super financial market based on blockchain. Wanchain aims to build a distributed future “bank.” As a distributed digital-asset based financial infrastructure, Wanchain aims to allow any institution or individual to set up their own virtual teller window in the “bank” and provide services such as loan origination, asset exchanges, credit payments and transaction settlements based on digital assets. The core developers are based in the US and China. “

Wanchain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wanchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wanchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wanchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

