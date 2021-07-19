Washington Federal, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $2.50 Per Share (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) – DA Davidson increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Washington Federal in a report released on Thursday, July 15th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.50 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.10.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. Washington Federal had a net margin of 25.80% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $141.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. Washington Federal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of WAFD opened at $31.85 on Monday. Washington Federal has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $32.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is 46.00%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WAFD. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 71.2% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 500.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Washington Federal in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Federal Company Profile

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Featured Article: How to Track your Portfolio in Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.