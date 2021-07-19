Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) CEO Brian Harris Sells 30,000 Shares

Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) CEO Brian Harris sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $373,500.00.

Shares of WCN stock opened at $123.08 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $32.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.71. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 12-month low of $97.02 and a 12-month high of $124.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 10.54%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.88%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WCN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Waste Connections from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Waste Connections from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Waste Connections from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 62.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

