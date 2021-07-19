Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is a preclinical biopharmaceutical company. It designs, develops and commercializes nucleic acid therapeutic candidates for Huntington’s disease, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and inflammatory bowel disease. Huntington’s disease, the Company has programs targeting HTT SNP-1 and HTT SNP-2; DMD, targeting Exon 51 and in IBD, it is targeting SMAD7. The Company has late-stage discovery programs in epidermolysis bullosa simplex, in which it is targeting KRT14 SNP-1 and KRT14 SNP-2 and in DMD, it is focused on an additional DMD target, Activin Receptor type IIb. WAVE Life Sciences Pte. Ltd. is based in Singapore. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Truist dropped their target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ WVE opened at $6.65 on Friday. Wave Life Sciences has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $19.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.79. The firm has a market cap of $334.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 0.37.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.30). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 746.67% and a negative return on equity of 242.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Wave Life Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 122,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 19,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 4,405 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 30,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 5,155 shares during the period. 76.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides target ribonucleic acid to reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

