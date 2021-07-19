Wayfair (NYSE:W) Research Coverage Started at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock.

W has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Wayfair from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Wayfair from $290.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Wayfair from a sell rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the company from $200.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Wayfair from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wayfair from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wayfair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $324.57.

NYSE:W opened at $280.01 on Friday. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $209.12 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $29.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.87 and a beta of 3.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $310.08.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $1.69. Wayfair had a negative return on equity of 45.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.30) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Wayfair will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Wayfair news, COO Thomas Netzer sold 3,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.40, for a total value of $964,296.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 25,337 shares in the company, valued at $6,901,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO James R. Miller sold 4,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.09, for a total value of $1,139,391.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,693,212.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,543 shares of company stock worth $3,541,262 over the last ninety days. 27.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 102.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately twenty-two million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers online selections of furniture, dÃ©cor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

