Wealth Alliance Boosts Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Wealth Alliance boosted its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Paychex were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter worth $256,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.8% in the first quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 7,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Paychex by 6.9% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 321,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,288,000 after buying an additional 20,772 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 81,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,004,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex in the first quarter valued at about $3,667,000. 69.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PAYX shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Paychex from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.35.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $111.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Paychex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.38 and a 1 year high of $113.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $104.28.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.84%.

In other news, VP John B. Gibson sold 113,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.29, for a total transaction of $11,251,344.22. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total value of $3,370,539.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,305,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 172,432 shares of company stock valued at $17,565,464. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

