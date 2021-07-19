Wealth Alliance Takes Position in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LESL. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the first quarter worth $121,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in Leslie’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $149,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Leslie’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Leslie’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their price target on Leslie’s from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Leslie’s from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Shares of Leslie’s stock opened at $24.80 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.41. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.15 and a 52-week high of $32.84.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $192.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.62 million. Equities analysts expect that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Egeck sold 512,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $14,972,426.70. Also, CRO Paula Baker sold 2,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total value of $75,925.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 151,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,052,894.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,188,933 shares of company stock valued at $435,313,766 in the last 90 days.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

