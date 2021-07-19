Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in First Financial Bankshares were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of First Financial Bankshares by 136.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 694 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares during the first quarter worth $47,000. 52.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO F Scott Dueser sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.58, for a total value of $1,031,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tucker S. Bridwell sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $3,047,400.00. Insiders acquired a total of 30,932 shares of company stock worth $1,571,673 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $48.06 on Monday. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $52.49. The firm has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 0.89. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.73.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $127.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.18 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.55% and a net margin of 43.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from First Financial Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. First Financial Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is 42.25%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FFIN shares. Truist boosted their price objective on First Financial Bankshares from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

