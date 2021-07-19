Wealth Alliance Trims Stock Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Wealth Alliance lessened its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,456 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,962 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Steel Dynamics by 224.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the first quarter worth $41,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 26.6% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 79.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on STLD shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Steel Dynamics from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $107.00 price target on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Steel Dynamics from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Steel Dynamics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.70.

Shares of STLD opened at $59.88 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.91. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.12 and a twelve month high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.12. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.46%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 12.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 36.62%.

Steel Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, July 6th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 24,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.81, for a total transaction of $1,334,075.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 137,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,348.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith E. Busse sold 71,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total transaction of $4,659,206.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 955,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,125,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 294,085 shares of company stock worth $18,528,260. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

About Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot and cold roll, and coated steel products; structural flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products; and merchant-bar-quality products, including channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and other engineered round steel bars.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.