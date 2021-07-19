Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Declares None Dividend of $0.92

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) declared a None dividend on Saturday, July 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.92 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, August 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th.

Weingarten Realty Investors has decreased its dividend by 39.3% over the last three years.

Shares of WRI stock opened at $32.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $34.24.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.19). Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $118.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Capital One Financial cut shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 3rd. BTIG Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Weingarten Realty Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

