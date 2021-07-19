Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,410,000 shares, a decrease of 35.9% from the June 15th total of 2,200,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,240,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in Weingarten Realty Investors by 0.5% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 1.1% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,196,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 3.5% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 29,548 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 990 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in shares of Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 17,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the period. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a report on Monday, April 26th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Weingarten Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Weingarten Realty Investors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial cut Weingarten Realty Investors from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Shares of Weingarten Realty Investors stock traded down $1.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.55. 73,091 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,071,782. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Weingarten Realty Investors has a 1 year low of $15.24 and a 1 year high of $34.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 47.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.44.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $118.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.99 million. Weingarten Realty Investors had a net margin of 19.72% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.82%. Weingarten Realty Investors’s payout ratio is 55.76%.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

