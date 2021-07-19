Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Stake Reduced by One Fin Capital Management LP

One Fin Capital Management LP cut its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 650,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Welbilt comprises about 4.1% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. One Fin Capital Management LP owned 0.46% of Welbilt worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Welbilt by 30.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $887,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,787 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new stake in Welbilt in the first quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, 13D Management LLC raised its position in Welbilt by 7.4% in the first quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 626,659 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,183,000 after acquiring an additional 43,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WBT. Barclays cut shares of Welbilt from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Welbilt from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, boosted their price objective on Welbilt from $24.75 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.25.

NYSE:WBT opened at $23.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21. Welbilt, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $5.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.10. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 212.55 and a beta of 2.46.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $316.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.77 million. Welbilt had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 1.37%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Welbilt, Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Welbilt Profile

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

