WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

WELL Health Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WLYYF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$9.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of WELL Health Technologies in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of WELL Health Technologies from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Get WELL Health Technologies alerts:

WELL Health Technologies stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. WELL Health Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.15 and a twelve month high of $8.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.27.

WELL Health Technologies Corp. owns and operates a portfolio of primary healthcare facilities in Canada and the United States. The company also provides digital electronic medical records (EMR) software services; and telehealth services. As of March 29, 2021, it operated 27 medical clinics; and provided digital EMR software and services to approximately 2,200 medical clinics across Canada.

Read More: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for WELL Health Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WELL Health Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.