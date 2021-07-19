Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.56.

WDO stock opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.59.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$45.97 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.

About Wesdome Gold Mines

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

