Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) Price Target Raised to C$11.50

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on WDO. Desjardins reissued a buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Laurentian reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.75 to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Laurentian Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$14.56.
WDO stock opened at C$12.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. Wesdome Gold Mines has a 1 year low of C$7.78 and a 1 year high of C$15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$11.59.
In related news, Senior Officer Michael Julien Michaud sold 81,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.42, for a total value of C$1,008,317.70. Following the sale, the insider now owns 53,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$666,705.60. Also, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.19, for a total value of C$487,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,809,678.64.
About Wesdome Gold Mines
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?
Receive News & Ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wesdome Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.