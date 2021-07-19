West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) Shares Sold by Wealth Alliance

Wealth Alliance trimmed its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) by 11.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,048 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WST. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 113 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 147 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 91.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $355.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of WST stock opened at $373.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 66.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.99. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a one year low of $241.99 and a one year high of $377.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $670.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.77 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 18.19%. On average, equities research analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

In other news, insider Silji Abraham sold 2,171 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $727,285.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,035,795. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

