Western Alliance Bancorporation Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.27 Per Share (NYSE:WAL)

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Wedbush lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report issued on Friday, July 16th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.27 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.03. Wedbush also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.12 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.30 EPS.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 47.52%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, raised their target price on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

WAL opened at $94.36 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $97.70. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $30.34 and a fifty-two week high of $109.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 61.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 124.8% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $672,000.00. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s payout ratio is 19.84%.

Western Alliance Bancorporation Company Profile

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

