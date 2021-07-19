Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) Short Interest Up 44.2% in June

Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,870,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the June 15th total of 1,990,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in WPRT. Hudock Inc. raised its position in Westport Fuel Systems by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 8,685 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 1,515.4% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 9,850 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the first quarter worth $83,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Westport Fuel Systems in the first quarter valued at about $93,000. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WPRT stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Westport Fuel Systems has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $12.95. The company has a market cap of $620.12 million, a P/E ratio of 100.03 and a beta of 2.19.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

About Westport Fuel Systems

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

