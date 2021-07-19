Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) Trading Down 7.1%

Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)’s share price traded down 7.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $42.72 and last traded at $43.07. 18,888 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 724,444 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.37.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $55.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $48.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.78.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.75.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $1.34. The business had revenue of $307.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.30 million. Equities analysts predict that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLL. Sourcerock Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $27,043,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 1,011.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 953,436 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,799,000 after purchasing an additional 867,635 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 345.0% in the 1st quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 937,097 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 726,497 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 266.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,915 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $10,997,000 after purchasing an additional 320,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 398.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,013 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $7,551,000 after purchasing an additional 241,406 shares during the last quarter. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

