Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Exane BNP Paribas

Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $179.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Argus lifted their price target on Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $163.05.

Shares of WSM opened at $154.18 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a 52-week low of $80.99 and a 52-week high of $194.69. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.67. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.66.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $1.10. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma will post 11.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.11%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.04, for a total value of $2,460,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total value of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 89,607 shares of company stock valued at $14,891,234 over the last ninety days. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,456,000. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,458,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $250,323,000 after purchasing an additional 707,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,318,249 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,311,431,000 after purchasing an additional 701,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 248.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,243 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,613,000 after purchasing an additional 228,352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 209.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 305,246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,701,000 after purchasing an additional 206,549 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma Home brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

