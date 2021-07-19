Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $239.75.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WLTW shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Willis Towers Watson Public from $221.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. dropped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $274.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $148.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLTW. Baupost Group LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $572,200,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $501,539,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public by 4,487.6% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 888,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,347,000 after acquiring an additional 869,077 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,345,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,805,000 after buying an additional 649,098 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 53.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,599,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $366,109,000 after buying an additional 559,452 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $222.36 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.23. The stock has a market cap of $28.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Willis Towers Watson Public has a 52 week low of $179.31 and a 52 week high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.34% and a net margin of 15.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.34 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public will post 12.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is an increase from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

