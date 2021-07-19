WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Holdings Decreased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,143 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $42,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of WNS by 51.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WNS during the first quarter valued at $224,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in WNS in the first quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in WNS by 26.4% in the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE WNS opened at $79.58 on Monday. WNS has a twelve month low of $57.06 and a twelve month high of $83.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 36.01, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.85.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. WNS had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 11.95%. The business had revenue of $236.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that WNS will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their target price on WNS from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on WNS from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barrington Research boosted their target price on WNS from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WNS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on WNS from $88.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.60.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

