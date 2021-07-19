Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.89. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

