Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 19th, 2021

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the June 15th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:WTKWY opened at $107.12 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $98.89. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. Wolters Kluwer has a 52-week low of $77.49 and a 52-week high of $107.44.

WTKWY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.00.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

