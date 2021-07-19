Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Position Boosted by Steadfast Capital Management LP

Steadfast Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 849,544 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 67,173 shares during the quarter. Workday comprises 2.2% of Steadfast Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Steadfast Capital Management LP owned about 0.35% of Workday worth $211,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Workday by 89.1% in the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its holdings in Workday by 558.8% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 489.5% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 112 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in Workday during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 68.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WDAY traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $225.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,736,288. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $232.70. The company has a market cap of $55.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -320.46 and a beta of 1.28. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.52 and a 1 year high of $282.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,483 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.72, for a total transaction of $572,877.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director David A. Duffield sold 331,170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.50, for a total value of $75,010,005.00. Insiders sold 767,025 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,240 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WDAY shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Workday in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities increased their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.65.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

