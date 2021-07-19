Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Acquires 250,528 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 125.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 450,579 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,528 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $28,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Twinbeech Capital LP raised its stake in Centene by 17.9% in the first quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP now owns 46,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after buying an additional 7,109 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Centene by 376.7% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 230,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,761,000 after buying an additional 182,533 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Centene in the first quarter worth approximately $282,000. Holocene Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Centene by 9.8% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 647,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,350,000 after purchasing an additional 57,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Centene by 11.6% during the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 65,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,811 shares in the last quarter. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CNC. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Centene in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Stephens raised Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

CNC opened at $72.66 on Monday. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $75.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.36. The firm has a market cap of $42.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.48.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The firm had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Centene news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total value of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,883 shares of company stock valued at $6,337,090. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

