Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Buys 10,527 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 993,280 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 10,527 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan comprises approximately 0.7% of Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Freeport-McMoRan worth $32,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FCX. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 120.4% in the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 787 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 83.0% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 851 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Hudock Inc. raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 76.5% in the first quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 962 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.46.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 18,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $746,018.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gerald J. Ford sold 3,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total transaction of $132,842.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,200 shares in the company, valued at $706,524. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,922 shares of company stock worth $3,535,419. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:FCX opened at $33.20 on Monday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.22.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 73.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 55.56%.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

