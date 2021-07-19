Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $11.96 Million Stock Holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 332,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,596 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Kroger were worth $11,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in The Kroger during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $25,000. Security National Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

In other The Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total value of $43,853.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.18, for a total value of $4,843,600.00. Insiders sold a total of 35,570 shares of company stock worth $5,457,385 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KR shares. lifted their price target on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on The Kroger from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on The Kroger from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Kroger from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Shares of KR opened at $39.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.36.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The Kroger had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The Kroger’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The Kroger’s payout ratio is presently 20.75%.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

