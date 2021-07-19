Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Has $15.64 Million Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2,342.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 45,867 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $15,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Marco Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 47,590 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $15,562,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.0% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,471,059 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $481,037,000 after buying an additional 109,455 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 72,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,893,000 after buying an additional 13,361 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 10,051 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 298.8% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 3,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $372.46, for a total value of $1,862,300.00. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 13,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.42, for a total value of $5,156,954.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,940 shares of company stock worth $9,369,737. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS opened at $364.80 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $370.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.52 and a 52-week high of $393.26. The firm has a market cap of $123.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 1.48.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 22.93% and a net margin of 33.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.26 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 14.60%.

GS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $391.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $409.00 to $432.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $392.45.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

