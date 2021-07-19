Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 241,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,685 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Tyson Foods worth $17,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 258.8% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSN opened at $71.40 on Monday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.82 and a twelve month high of $81.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.46. The firm has a market cap of $26.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.84.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.23. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.445 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.56%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TSN shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Argus upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Tyson Foods in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.71.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; and supplies poultry breeding stock; sells specialty products , such as hides and meats.

