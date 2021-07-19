Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC Sells 670,562 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 68.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 670,562 shares during the quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $22,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 412.9% during the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 159.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Pinterest during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Pinterest from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Pinterest from $85.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Pinterest from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.45.

Pinterest stock opened at $68.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,145.50 and a beta of 1.26. Pinterest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.56 and a fifty-two week high of $89.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.53.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $485.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $471.49 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 0.46% and a positive return on equity of 4.86%. Pinterest’s revenue for the quarter was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Barry Moze sold 35,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.54, for a total transaction of $3,245,933.04. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,049,286 shares of company stock valued at $74,605,923 in the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

