WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) Price Target Raised to C$20.00 at National Bank Financial

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment (TSE:WIR.U) had its price objective raised by research analysts at National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment to C$22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$16.75 price objective on shares of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th.

Get WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment alerts:

Shares of TSE WIR.U traded down C$0.36 during trading on Monday, hitting C$18.17. The company had a trading volume of 33,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,036. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.89. WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment has a 52 week low of C$12.19 and a 52 week high of C$18.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$17.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.66, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.66.

WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT has been formed for the purpose of acquiring, developing, managing and owning primarily industrial investment properties located in the United States, with a particular focus on warehouse and distribution industrial real estate.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.