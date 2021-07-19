Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) Insider Sells $137,690.00 in Stock

Wrap Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:WRAP) insider Ram Waisbourd sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.67, for a total value of $137,690.00.

Shares of WRAP stock opened at $6.50 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.66 million, a PE ratio of -14.77 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.59. Wrap Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $14.40.

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Wrap Technologies had a negative return on equity of 36.22% and a negative net margin of 326.52%. The business had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Wrap Technologies, Inc. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on WRAP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wrap Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.50 target price for the company. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on Wrap Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 100, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle a subject at a range of 10-25 feet.

