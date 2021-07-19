Xponential Fitness, Inc. Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (XPOF)

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (XPOF) plans to raise $200 million in an initial public offering on Friday, July 23rd, IPO Scoop reports. The company plans to issue 13,300,000 shares at $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, Xponential Fitness, Inc. generated $103.9 million in revenue and had a net loss of $16.4 million. The company has a market-cap of $700.1 million.

BofA Securities, Jefferies and Morgan Stanley served as the underwriters for the IPO and Guggenheim Securities, Citigroup, Piper Sandler, Baird and Raymond James were co-managers.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Xponential Fitness is a curator of leading boutique fitness brands across multiple verticals. Our mission is to make highly specialized workouts in motivating, community-based environments accessible to everyone. We are the largest boutique fitness franchisor in the United States with over 1,750 studios operating across nine distinct brands. Our diversified portfolio of brands spans a variety of fitness and wellness verticals, including Pilates, barre, cycling, stretch, rowing, yoga, boxing, dance and running. Its brands include Club Pilates and Yoga Six. By leveraging our network of over 1,400 franchisees, we are able to capitalize on popular and proven fitness modalities to rapidly and efficiently expand boutique fitness experiences globally. Collectively, our brands offer consumers engaging experiences that appeal to a broad range of ages, fitness levels and demographics. Across our system, over 850,000 unique consumers completed nearly 20 million in-studio, live stream and virtual workouts in 2020. The foundation of our business is built on strong partnerships with franchisees. We provide franchisees with extensive support to help maximize the performance of their studios and enhance their return on investment. In turn, this partnership accelerates our growth and increases our profitability. We believe our unique combination of a scaled multi-brand offering, resilient franchise model with strong unit economics and integrated platform has enabled us to build our leading market position in the large and growing U.S. boutique fitness industry. “.

Xponential Fitness, Inc. was founded in 2017 and has 600 employees. The company is located at 17877 Von Karman Ave, Suite 100 Irvine, CA, 92614 and can be reached via phone at (949) 346-3000 or on the web at http://www.xponential.com/.

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.