XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XpresSpa Group, Inc. operates as a health and wellness company. It provides airport spa, cryotherapy, compression therapy and salt chambers solutions. The company also offers travel products and accessories. It operates primarily in the United States, Holland and the United Arab Emirates. XpresSpa Group Inc., formerly known as FORM Holdings Corp., is based in New York, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:XSPA opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.38 million, a P/E ratio of -0.68 and a beta of 2.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.43. The company has a current ratio of 7.79, a quick ratio of 7.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. XpresSpa Group has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $4.67.

XpresSpa Group (NASDAQ:XSPA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. XpresSpa Group had a negative net margin of 881.66% and a negative return on equity of 50.08%. The company had revenue of $8.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that XpresSpa Group will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XSPA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 39.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,496,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 427,120 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 58.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 741,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 274,364 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the first quarter worth about $559,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in XpresSpa Group in the fourth quarter worth about $238,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in XpresSpa Group by 39.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 179,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 50,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About XpresSpa Group

XpresSpa Group, Inc, a health and wellness services company, provides spa services at airports. It operates in two segments, XpresSpa and XpresTest. The company offers spa services, including massage, and nail and skin care, as well as spa and travel products; and retail products. XpresSpa Group, Inc, through its subsidiary XpresTest, Inc, operates wellness centers that provides COVID-19 screening and testing, and rapid testing services for other communicable diseases, such as influenza, mononucleosis and group A streptococcus, and seasonal flu vaccination services; and other medical diagnostic testing services under the XpresCheck brand.

