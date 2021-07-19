Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Sells $2,045,600.00 in Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.28, for a total transaction of $2,045,600.00.

YEXT stock opened at $12.52 on Monday. Yext, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.01 and a twelve month high of $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.66.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $92.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.60 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.00% and a negative return on equity of 40.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Yext, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.58.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Yext by 6.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 12,315,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,335,000 after purchasing an additional 775,832 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Yext by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,601,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,193,000 after buying an additional 201,341 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Yext during the fourth quarter valued at $190,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yext by 7.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,622,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 117,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Yext in the first quarter worth about $51,000. 72.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc organizes business facts to provide answers to consumer questions in North America and internationally. It operates Yext platform, a cloud-based platform that allows its customers to provide answers to consumer questions, to control the facts about their businesses and the content of their landing pages, and to manage their consumer reviews through its Knowledge Network of approximately 200 maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories and social networks.

