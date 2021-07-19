Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches Market Cap of $1.74 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000566 BTC on major exchanges. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market cap of $1.74 million and $602,956.00 worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded up 6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003265 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.42 or 0.00037274 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00098753 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.06 or 0.00147103 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,603.15 or 0.99911858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002927 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003264 BTC.

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Profile

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s genesis date was January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

