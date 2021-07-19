YOUengine (YOUC) 24-Hour Volume Hits $4,682.00

YOUengine (CURRENCY:YOUC) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One YOUengine coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOUengine has a market capitalization of $6.85 million and $4,682.00 worth of YOUengine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, YOUengine has traded 177.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get YOUengine alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00048545 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002499 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00013919 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.59 or 0.00798907 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00005771 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000353 BTC.

YOUengine Profile

YOUengine is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2019. YOUengine’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,534,704,952 coins. YOUengine’s official website is youengine.io . YOUengine’s official message board is youengine.io/blog . YOUengine’s official Twitter account is @younive87630435

According to CryptoCompare, “YOUengine is a decentralized, tokenized advertising platform where over 200 million advertisers connect with 4 billion users who get paid to watch ads. Brands and businesses open an account and fund it with YOUcash tokens. Once logged into the platform, they can use the power of the YOUengine to target over 4 billion users globally. Whether they want to reach 10 people down the street or 10 million people around the world the YOUengine delivers real-time targeting and ad delivery for industry-leading ROI. Plus, it can execute exciting ‘airdrops’ for instant merchandise or token drops that can be geo-fenced and delivered via the YOUgo mobile game. “

Buying and Selling YOUengine

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOUengine directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire YOUengine should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YOUengine using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOUengine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOUengine and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.