Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Will Announce Earnings of $1.29 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25. Advanced Energy Industries reported earnings per share of $1.18 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full-year earnings of $5.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.50 to $5.71. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.30 to $6.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.43.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $96.20 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a PE ratio of 23.81 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Advanced Energy Industries has a 1 year low of $57.04 and a 1 year high of $125.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $102.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 8.02%.

In other news, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2.5% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,580 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after buying an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 519,741 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $56,740,000 after purchasing an additional 16,834 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 9.1% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Energy Industries during the 1st quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 6.7% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 320,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,934,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 94.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

