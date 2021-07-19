Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $1.21 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce earnings of $1.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.12 and the highest is $1.24. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.61 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.22 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.39. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $4.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameris Bancorp.

Get Ameris Bancorp alerts:

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.51. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $282.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $257.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.8% on a year-over-year basis.

ABCB has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lowered Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ameris Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABCB. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 129.2% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $80,000. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCB opened at $47.16 on Monday. Ameris Bancorp has a 12 month low of $20.79 and a 12 month high of $59.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides range of banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

Recommended Story: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ameris Bancorp (ABCB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ameris Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameris Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.